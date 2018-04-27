Salina Chorale Performs Sunday

The Salina Chorale will present a “musical celebration” this weekend.

According to the organization, under the direction of William Tuzicka and accompanied by Sue Will, “Let the River Sing”, a performance to celebrate rivers and water, will be held this Sunday.

The concert program, selected by the director, will feature well-known modern, folk, Broadway and spiritual works such as “The River,” “Old Man River,” “Deep River,” “At the River,” “Shenandoah,” “Moon River,” “Wade in the Water” and “Let the River Run.” Other selections include Billy Joel’s “River of Dreams,” “River in Judea,” “Waitin’ For The Light To Shine” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The show starts at 4:00 Sunday afternoon at the Stiefel Theatre. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and are available at the door.

ABOUT THE SALINA CHORALE

The Salina Chorale is a community chorus made up of voices of all ages dedicated to the promotion of choral music, and it is open to all who are enjoy ensemble singing. This organized group of talented singers from the greater Salina community is under the direction of William Tuzicka. The Chorale is an outgrowth of the Salina Community Chorus, which was begun in 1961 under the direction of Mr. John Sample. The group was reorganized as the Salina Chorale in January 1979.​

DIRECTOR

William “Bill” Tuzicka is in his sixth year as conductor and music director of the Salina Chorale. He earned his Bachelor of Music degree from Bethany College and Master of Music Education degree from Wichita State University. Mr. Tuzicka taught choral music at Southeast of Saline Junior/Senior High School for 37 years. He now serves as the Technical Director and Director of operations for the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts.

ACCOMPANIST

Sue Will has accompanied the Salina Chorale since January 2016. With a Piano Performance degree from Bethany College, she accompanies multiple groups in the area, including Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Bethany College, Central High School and other schools of USD 305, and Sacred Heart Junior High school.

CONCERTS: The Salina Chorale performs a spring concert and a holiday concert of its own annually, plus the Chorale joins a larger chorus for performances with the Salina Symphony — such as the Symphony’s two Christmas holiday festival concert performances in the Stiefel Theatre in mid-December.