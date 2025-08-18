Salina Child in Running For “Toddler of the Year”

The Toddler of the Year could possibly be in Salina. A two-year-old girl has been a competitor for the last several weeks for Toddler of the Year in partnership with Hasbro and Toys for Tots.

Londyn Carter has placed top 20, top 15, and top 10 in online voting. She is now in the running for top 5, with voting ending Thursday. The competition still has several stages to go, beginning and ending every Thursday until September 25th.

Londyn is the daughter of Casey Herring and Andrew Aronson of Salina.

According to Londyn’s mom Casey, she was born two months premature and spent a short time in the NICU with her twin brother. Londyn now enjoys playing with her siblings, feeding the farm animals, riding the tractor, and keeping everyone on their toes.

This opportunity gives Londyn a shot at winning $25,000, a trip to Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida, leading the “Hollywood Christmas Parade” in Hollywood, and a photoshoot for ad campaigns. If given the chance to win, the money would go towards Londyn and her siblings college funds.

Voting is free once daily. Buying votes is also an option through the link. All proceeds from buying votes goes towards donations for Toys for Tots.

VOTE FOR LONDYN