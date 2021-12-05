Salina Chamber President Honored With Award

The leader of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce has been honored with an industry award.

According to the Chamber, President and CEO Eric Brown has been named to the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives 2021 40 Under 40 list of emerging leaders shaping the chamber of commerce industry.

This annual recognition program showcases 40 of the industry’s top emerging leaders who have demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions to the communities they serve. The list includes CEOs and staff professionals from a wide variety of roles and chamber sizes. During a year that challenged us all, their creativity, dedication and commitment to identifying innovative solutions will help shape the future of the chamber profession.

ACCE is an association of more than 9,000 professionals from 1,300 chambers of commerce, including 93 of the top 100 U.S. metro areas.

This year’s program drew more than 130 nominations. Eligible chamber professionals must be nominated by their chamber’s president/CEO, direct supervisor or board chair. Candidates must demonstrate meaningful involvement in the advancement of their community and proven professional success within their chamber.

Jeff Maes, Owner of Compro Realty and 2021 Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair said, “Eric has positively impacted our organization and community because of his leadership, skills, knowledge, willingness to help others and dedication to our mission. His experience and leadership with both long-term and short-term community development efforts, chamber specific programming, advocacy and business development has had a truly positive impact on the future of Salina and our region of Kansas as a whole.”

The full 2021 40 Under 40 list was announced publicly in the fall 2021 edition of Chamber Executive, ACCE’s digital magazine. View all the honorees online at http://magazine.acce.org/40under40