Salina Chamber Leader Leaving

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will soon undergo a leadership change.

According to the organization, recently the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown.

Brown has accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. His last day with the Chamber will be in early January 2023.

Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as the Workforce Development Director and held roles as the Business Development Director, Vice President, and since 2019, has been the President and CEO.

“The years of my Salina Chamber career have been very fulfilling and exciting, and I’ve enjoyed providing leadership to this organization and also helping the business community grow and prosper,” stated Brown. “It has truly been my pleasure and honor to work with so many dedicated volunteers on a wide variety of programs and projects and I wish to thank everyone from the board, staff, and membership for all of their support over the past decade.”

The Board has named current staff member, Renee Duxler, Economic and Workforce Development Director to serve in an interim role. She has been essential in supporting the economic development activities of the Chamber including overseeing Imagine Salina workforce development efforts, growing the Project Open Salina small business development program, and assisting with the governmental affairs

efforts of the Chamber. Duxler has non-profit management experience and is well prepared to lead the agency through this transition.

While there’s never a perfect time for a transition, the financial stability, much improved stakeholder relationships, and the overall momentum of Salina and its economy gives the Board confidence that a qualified and strong replacement will be secured. The organization will announce search process details for the President and CEO position when finalized.

Travis Young, 2022 Chairman of the Salina Chamber Board of Directors remarked that: “While we are sad to see Eric leave the organization, the Board appreciates his efforts and dedication to the business community, membership, and stakeholders. At the same time, we are excited about the future of our Chamber.”