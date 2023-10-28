Salina Central’s Rupe wins 5A Cross Country Title

Salina Central Junior Katelyn Rupe, the reigning Kansas Gatorade Cross Country Athlete of the Year, won another State Title on Saturday morning, blowing away the field in the 5A race at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.

The stellar runner won the race with a time of 17:36.11 – more than 20 seconds ahead of the second place finisher, Central Freshman Kaylie Schultz. Rupe and Schultz finished 1-2 in every race this season for the Mustangs.

The third place finisher, and first non-Mustang runner to finish was Ryin Miller of Topeka Seaman, who finished with a time of 18:36.73, a full 38 seconds behind Schultz, as the Mustang runners dominated the field.

Other local runners in 5A include Salina South’s Josten Fischer (39th – 20:43.93), Emma Stevens (43rd -20:50.96), Ava Lemaster (54th -21:16.04), Alina Arceo (71st -21:50.56), Lillian Davis (85th -22:45.04), and Jayden Piepho (99th -24:05.74).

St. James Academy won the team title in the Class 5A Girls Race.