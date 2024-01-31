Salina Central’s Mowery tabbed for 51st Shrine Bowl

Tuesday night Salina Central High School and the Kansas Shrine Bowl recognized Senior Hunter Mowery for his selection to the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star Game.

Hunter was joined by his coaches, family, and representatives from Kansas Shriners and the Shrine Bowl to celebrate his selection, becoming the 52nd Salina Central player to earn the honor of participating in the most prestigious High School All-Star Game in the state.

“I was just overwhelmed with excitement,” said Mowery on learning of his selection. “I was honestly speechless.”

A Sports In Kansas Top 100 Senior Selection, Mowery visited with KSAL Sports Director Jackson Schneider during halftime of Tuesday night’s Central girls basketball game to discuss his emotions upon learning of his selection and how he was able to get where he is today with the help of his teammates, coaches, teachers, and family.

The 5A All-State Honorable Mention from this past fall set multiple records on the field for the Mustangs over the last four seasons, including holding the school record for career receiving touchdowns (20), career receptions (85), and set the single season receiving yards in each of the last two years, finishing with over 1,400 career yards.

Along with his statistical achievements, Hunter Mowery is seen as a leader and role model around the hallways and locker rooms at Salina Central. He was a three-year letter winner with the football program, as well as a team captain for the football team.

The list of career achievements for Mowery is long and impressive, but he’s far more than a one-dimensional athlete, and has big goals for himself beyond the gridiron. Mowery holds a 4.1 GPA and is in search of a college with a prestigious pre-med program, as he desires to break into the medical field in the future.

“I’m just proud of myself, but I could have a list that goes on forever of all the people I can thank. I mean coaches, teammates, I wouldn’t be here without the coaching I’ve received, and I couldn’t be more thankful for my teammates pushing me to be better every single day. I mean any of these guys deserve to get the recognition that I received, and if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here.”

Mowery will compete in the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl held on Saturday, June 29th at Welch Stadium at Emporia State University.