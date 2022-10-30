Salina, KS

Salina Central XC’s Katelyn Rupe wins individual State Title, Boys see strong finish

Jackson SchneiderOctober 30, 2022

Salina Central sophomore Katelyn Rupe won the 5A State Cross Country individual title on Saturday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.

Her time of 17:13.9 was not only 1:05 faster than the second place finisher in the field, but it set a girls course record.

Rupe’s athletic achievement list grew after Saturday’s accomplishment, adding it to her state qualification in 5A tennis as fall dual sport athlete.

Team wise, Salina Central saw its boys team finish in 11th place with a score of 274. Below is the full list of state qualifiers and their finishes:

43 – FR, Liam Deniau-Young – 17:16.4

70 – SO, Jack Burt – 18:01.2

73 – SR, Zach Tibbits – 18:06.9

78 – SR, Titus Schafer – 18:18.9

96 – JR, Barron Talbott – 19:47.4

104 – SO, Jonny Haller – 20:29.2

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Salina Central XC's Katelyn R...

