Salina Central Volleyball 2023 Season Preview

Salina Central Volleyball is back and poised for a big year in 2023. The Mustangs return three all-league starters from last year’s team, and Head Coach Brooke Christie sees that as a great opportunity for success.

“We grew so much last year, even from the beginning of the year to the end,” said Coach Christie reflecting on 2022. “We played a lot of young girls with not very much varsity experience, so all of my girls coming back with a full year of varsity experience is going to be a huge help.”

Last fall, Central went just 4-28, but in addition to the three All-AVCTL contributors in Senior Setter Callan Hall, Senior Outside Hitter Tyler Vidricksen, and Senior Libero Kendyl Gary, the Mustangs will return nearly their entire roster from a season ago.

Losing just one Senior, and one foreign exchange student, the roster continuity will no doubt lead to big strides this year,

“We’ve already been really in a nice flow,” said Christie. “My girls already know everybody, and what they’re doing and the person next to them is doing. They don’t have to guess.”

The Mustangs have yet to begin official practices, but they’ve got a leg up on the competition, having used the last few weeks of preparation to focus on weights and conditioning ahead of the start to the season. They’ll begin official practices on Monday afternoon, where they’ll be able to truly hit the ground running.

“We’ve got to get those girls into tournament shape,” chuckled Christie, speaking on the team’s recent training regimen. “We’re really looking forward to seeing who’s going to work hard, who’s going to lead, who’s going to step up, who’s going to be a surprise and we’re all just ready to have fun that first week.”

Central opens the 2023 season on the road in a tournament hosted by Wichita North High School on Saturday, August 26th, where they’ll be tested right away. Then, they’ll host their first triangular of the season on the 29th with Derby and Goddard entering the Brickhouse.

Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Mustang Volleyball, as scores, stats and updates will be posted regularly on KSAL.com, and Head Coach Brooke Christie and Central student-athletes will be featured in regular interviews on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM.