Salina Central upends Andover Central

The Salina Central Mustangs took down the #2-ranked team in Kansas Class 4A Friday night, 21-14.

The Mustangs would trade punches with the Jaguars through much of the first half, but Parker Kavanagh would connect with Logan Losey on a touchdown pass with just 36 seconds to play in the second quarter.

Kai Kuntz would lead a touchdown drive midway through the third quarter to tie the game up, and the two teams would trade scores to tie it at 14 in the 4th quarter.

Parker Kavanagh would give the Mustangs their final score of the game with just over six minutes to play on a 3-yard quarterback keeper.

The Salina Central defense would hold off the Jaguars in the final minutes, stopping AC on downs to solidify the win.

The Mustangs improve to 4-2 on the season, winning on Homecoming in Salina Stadium, and winning at home for the first time this season.