Salina Central to Present “Newsies”

Salina Central High School drama students have been hard at work rehearsing and are nearly ready to present the musical “Newsies”.

According to the school, “Newsies” is based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name. It is the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.

Director Barbara Hilt said “Newsies! is one of my favorite musicals because it inspires such hope in what is possible when the underdogs of a story work together to achieve justice for everyone. Students at Salina Central have been putting their best efforts forward for the four years that I have been the theatre instructor and this show is no exception to the excellence that the community has come to expect from our productions. The music score by Alan Menken (who has written music for many Disney films) is all exciting and catchy tunes that you will be singing on your way out of the theater. When I started at Central four years ago, this was the last musical that I directed at my previous school and it created such a spirit of teamwork that I was excited to direct this production again. All of the staff have worked diligently to produce amazing dances, vocal work, scenery, costumes, and a truly outstanding orchestra. You won’t want to miss Newsies!”

“Newsies” will be onstage at Salina Central on January 25th, 26th, and 27th.

Tickets are on sale online and will also be available at performances. Ticket prices for the production are $12 adults, $7 students with ZERO credit service charges added to this price if using a credit card to purchase tickets ahead of time online or at the box office.

This production is being submitted to the Jester Awards at Music Theatre of Wichita for adjudication.

Running time is approximately 2 hours including a 15 minute intermission.

The production is directed by: Barbara Hilt, Central High School Theatre teacher and program director who is assisted by Bill Weaver, Central High School Technical Director,

Music Direction by: Ryan Holmquist, Central High School Vocal Music Director

Pit Conduction by: Lindsay Modin, Central High School Orchestra Director, and

Choreography by: Maggie Spicer-Brown of Theatre Salina Center for the Arts Education Instructor.

Sound Designer: Guillermo Rodriguez, Central High School Band Director

Images via Salina Central High School