Salina Central to Honor Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees on Friday Night

At halftime of the Mustangs Week 2 matchup with Arkansas City, Salina Central’s 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized for their achievements.

Fans in attendance will have the chance to celebrate decorated swimmer David Reid, former boy’s basketball head coach Dave Lindsey and the 1996 Mustangs football team. All three inductees won state championships in their respective sports for Salina Central.

In five years as head coach of the Mustangs boys basketball team, Dave Lindsey led Central to three state tournament appearances including the Class 4A state title in 1975.

David Reid left his mark on the Mustangs swim and dive program by breaking school records in four varsity events along with earning numerous medals and an individual state title in the 100M Butterfly event to earn All-American status.

Finally, the entire Mustangs 1996 football team that won state will be honored. The Mustangs 1996 season was historic, beating teams by an average of over 40 points until the state title game when they overcame a 21-7 second half deficit, one of the largest comebacks in Salina Central postseason history.

You can listen to an exclusive interview with the quarterback of the ’96 team, John Huseman, at halftime of Friday night’s game on 1150 KSAL.