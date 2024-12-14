Salina Central Sweeps Salina South in Cross Town Rivalry

In the Ladies contest, Salina Central defeated the Salina South Cougars 53-40. Salina South led 8-0 early in the first quarter, but an early time out from head coach Paige Talbott calmed her squad down and led to a 21-21 tie at half time. The Mustangs took the lead later in the contest and increased their lead to win 53-40. Multiple players for the Mustangs were game changers. Lexi Guerrero off the bench had 6 points in the 4th quarter, but her defense and ability to create opportunities for her teammates made a big impact. Tahlia Morris finished for the Mustangs with 17 points, including 5 three pointers that changed the game throughout.

For Salina South, only 3 players scored for the Cougars all night. Brooklyn Jordan, who was in foul trouble all night and eventually fouled out, finished with 8 points. Tamia Cheeks also fouled out, but led all scorers with 18 points. Lastly Paityn Fritz ended the night with 14 points, with 10 of her points coming at the free throw line. The win for the Mustangs put them in the win column for the first time this year at a record of 1-2. It is also the first win for head coach Paige Talbott as head of the Mustangs. The Cougars dropped to 1-2 on the season and have now dropped their last two contests.

Scoring

Salina South 10 / 11 / 9 / 10 40

Salina Central 8 / 13 / 13 / 19 53

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Players of the Game

Salina South – Tamia Cheeks

Salina Central – Tahlia Morris

In the Boys contest, Salina South led the contest early including a 27-26 lead at the halftime break, but Salina Central proved to be too much for the Cougars. The Mustangs defeated the Cougars 63-59. Salina South started strong with performances in the first quarter by Jace Humphrey, Dakaree Small, Gavin DeVoe and Kobie Henley. The Cougars were moving the ball efficiently and were playing strong on the defensive side of the ball. However, the three-point line was a difference maker for the Mustangs. Finley Waltman and Kamryn Jones were lethal from deep and brought the Mustangs back in front. Waltman finished with 24 points, including 6 three-point baskets. Jones finished with 23 points and scored from all over the basketball court.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Jace Humphrey who had 15 points on the night. Multiple Cougars were in foul trouble throughout, and while no Cougars fouled out of the contest, it affected the playing time of several of the Cougars key contributors. Every moment it seemed that the Cougars were able to pull closer in the second half, there was an answer by the Mustangs. Some big shots by the Mustangs were able to dash the hopes of the Cougars in the contest. Salina Central improved to 2-1 on the year, while Salina South dropped to 1-2.

Scoring

Salina South 19 / 8 / 14 / 18 59

Salina Central 11 / 15 / 15 / 22 63

City Plumbing and Heating and Cooling Players of the Game

Salina South – Jace Humphrey

Salina Central – Finley Waltman