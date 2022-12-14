Salina Central sweeps Goddard Tuesday

Salina Central would use tremendous defense Tuesday night to sweep Goddard at home in Salina.

GIRLS – Central 38, Goddard 29

Central would get off to a quick start offensively at the Brickhouse behind solid shooting and would lead after the 1st quarter 12-7.

The lady Mustangs would put up another 10 points in the 2nd quarter including Azbey Peckman going 6 for 6 from the charity stripe. Central would take a 22-15 lead into halftime and not look back.

Both teams struggled to score in the 3rd quarter but the lady Mustangs would still lead 28-20 going into the final stanza.

Central would finish strong in the 4th from the free throw line as they kept Goddard in single digits for 4 straight quarters. The lady Mustangs would win the game 38-29.

Azbey Peckham of Central would lead all scorers with 12 which included being 8 of 8 from the free throw line. Other scorers for Central include Elle Denning (11), Saniya Triplett (5), Maylin Owen (4), Brynn O’Hara (3), Kendyl Gary (2) and Callan Hall (1).

Marayah Coleman and Lauryn Gordan would lead the lady Lions with 9 points each. Other Goddard players scoring are Sadie Bowyer (4), Maleigh Reazin-Baugh (3), Reece Albin & Natalee Brazil (2).

Salina Central moves to 3-1 on the season with the win. Goddard falls to 1-2 on the season.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Azbey Peckham

H&R Block of the Game: Brynn O’Hara

Box Score

Goddard – 8 – 7 – 5 – 9 / 29

Central – 12 – 10 – 6 – 10 / 38

BOYS – Salina Central 63, Goddard 48

The Mustangs would start off strong including 5 3’s in the first quarter with four of them coming from Dylan Puckett. Central would lead 17-5 after one quarter of play.

The Lions would try to battle back in the 2nd quarter as Nick Rogers would knock down 10 points for Goddard. Central would still lead at halftime 33-18 at halftime.

The 3rd quarter was more of the same for Central and would take a 43-30 lead into the final period.

The Mustangs would put up 20 points in the 4th quarter while only giving up 18 and Central would win 63-48.

Dylan Puckett would finish with a game 22 which included 6 3-pointers. Other Mustang scoring includes DT Loud Jones (8), Ethan Waters (7), Mason Nemechek & Kaden Snyder (6), Kenyon McMillian (5), Dylan Crane (4), Dezmyn Gibson (3) and Sam Payne (2).

Nick Rogers for the Lions would score a team high 17. Other Lions contributing points were Ryan Bay (13), Logan Davis (8), Jake Jasnoski (6), Micah Johnson & Mason Healy (2).

Central moves to 2-2 on the young season while Goddard drops to 2-1 with the loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Dylan Puckett

H&R Block of the Game: Dylan Drane

Box Score

Goddard – 5 – 13 – 12 – 18 / 48

Central – 12 – 16 – 10 – 20 / 63

Central will play again at home on Friday against Ark City.