Salina Central sweeps Goddard Friday

GIRLS: 5A #1 SALINA CENTRAL 58, 5A #4 Goddard 40

A clash of two of 5A’s best was the marquee matchup Friday inside of the Brickhouse, where a tight game early would turn to a 14 point Mustang lead at halftime. A 9-9 tie towards the end of the first quarter quickly ballooned thanks to an 8-0 Mustang run to end the opening period.

A well-rounded Salina Central offense saw all six players who entered the contest score in the first half; however, despite their early double-digit lead, Goddard would fight back. After surrendering the first two points of the second half, the Lions would go on a 14-2 run, closing within as few as four toward the end of the third period, on the heels of Maycee James’ 15 points on the night.

An and-one from Mykayla Cunningham to end the third quarter gave Central a 39-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes, and it seemed to provide a jolt to Mustangs that Goddard just couldn’t answer. Central would outscore Goddard 19-8 in the final period, with Aubrie Kierscht scoring 10 of her game-high 20 points in the final frame to lead the Mustangs to 16-0 on the season.

Mykayla Cunningham scored 13 points for Salina Central, and Tyler Vidricksen hit three three-pointers and scored 11 points off the bench as well.

Goddard – 9 – 7 – 16 – 8 / 40

Salina Central – 17 – 13 – 9 – 19 / 58

BOYS: SALINA CENTRAL 66, Goddard 33

Salina Central opened the game on an 18-0 run to seize early control of the nightcap, and they would never let it go, racing to a 66-33 dominant win over Goddard Friday night.

The Mustangs held the Lions scoreless for the first 7:55 of the game, with Goddard finally getting on the board with a three pointer in the final seconds of the opening quarter.

Salina Central would lead 38-12 at the half, and the entire 4th quarter would be played with a running clock. Central was led by 12 points from both Parker Kavanagh and Micah Moore. Kavanagh hit four threes in the win. Sid Duplessis IV added 10 points for Central, and nine different Mustangs scored in the win.

The Mustangs improved their record to 8-8 on the season with their third win in their last four games.

Goddard – 3 – 9 – 10 – 11 / 33

Salina Central – 18 – 20 – 23 – 5 / 66

Both Salina Central teams will be in action on Tuesday night on the road at Valley Center. Tip-offs will be at 6 and 7:30 PM, with action broadcast live on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM.