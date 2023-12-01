Salina Central splits with Maize to open season

Opening day of the 2023 season for the Mustangs basketball squads, two teams coming in with different expectations. For the girls, they look to build off a strong finish last season that saw four new starters from the 2021 state championship runner up team. The girls team was looking to build off a good season with a great season this year led by 8 seniors. For the Men’s team it’s a new era of basketball under first year head coach Billy Graf.

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 54, MAIZE 26

The lady Mustangs had high expectations coming into opening day as they returned 4 of their 5 starters from a year ago, and they did not disappoint.

The lady Mustangs came in as the undersized team but they dominated on both sides of the ball with outstanding performances from behind the arc from Tyler Vidrickson and Callan Hall and quick active hands defensively from Saniya Triplett. It was a little sloppy on both sides in the first quarter, each team trading turnovers, but the Mustangs built a slim 15-8 lead.

Quarter number two was the difference maker though as the Mustangs were drilling three balls from every which direction and outscored the visiting Maize Eagles 23-6 and took a 38-14 lead into the half. Callan Hall was the leading scorer at the half with 12 points.

The second half was a little bit quieter offensively for the Mustangs as they scored just 5 points in quarter number three but the defense helped retain the lead. Salina Central led 43-18 at the end of three and the deficit was too much for the Eagles in the 4th quarter as Salina Central would go on to win 54-26.

Tyler Vidrickson and Callan Hall combined for 9 of the teams 13 three pointers in the ball game.

Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Callan Hall with 17 points unofficially.

H&R Block of the Game goes to Charlize Waltman

BOYS: MAIZE 67, SALINA CENTRAL 48

The Men’s team came into tonight starting a new era under coach Graf. Although talented, the Mustangs are still trying to figure out who their go to guys are on the court.

A total of 13 different players saw playing time tonight for Salina Central, 10 of those guys getting solid minutes. The Mustangs got off to a hot start forcing turnovers and finding some open shots as they led 16-12 at the end of one over the visiting Maize Eagles. Unfortunately for the Mustangs this would be the only time they had a lead for the rest of the night.

The Eagles would ramp up the defensive pressure with a full court press forcing turnovers and bad shots by the Mustangs as they grabbed a 37-23 lead at the break. Kaden Snyder led the scoring for Central with 7 and Brayden Myovela for the Eagles with 10.

The third quarter was an exciting one as the Mustangs creeped their way back into the game and things started to get a little chippy down on the court. After some forced turnovers and transition points for Central they found themselves within 7 points midway through the 3rd and ended up trailing 50-41 heading into the 4th quarter.

The 4th quarter was all Maize as they outscored the Mustangs 17-7 to ultimately win 67-48. Brayden Myovela led the way for Maize with 22 points unofficially.

Nex Tech Wireless Player of the game went to Kayden Snyder who finished with 13 points unofficially.

H&R Block of the Game was awarded to Kamryn Jones after he rejected a fast break layup by blocking it off of the backboard.