Salina Central splits with Hays in pair of lopsided contests

GIRLS: 5A #1 SALINA CENTRAL 68, HAYS 43

The Salina Central girls improved to 12-0 on the season with yet another convincing win Friday night, taking down they Hays High Indians.

The Mustangs turned the ball over far more than Head Coach Chris Fear cared to, but they were able to counteract the turnovers with a hot night shooting the ball. Senior Aubrie Kierscht, who is set to sign her letter of intent to play basketball at Navy this week, led the team with a game-high 32 points. Kierscht hit eight three-pointers in the effort.

Salina Central seized a 16-9 lead after the opening quarter, stretching it to a 16-point advantage at the midway point.

Senior Landry Stewart was the only other Mustang who scored double-figures, with 11 points on the night; however, Senior Hampton Williams added 9 points in the victory, and Central got 7 from Junior Mykayla Cunningham as well.

Salina Central limited Hays’ offense to one dimention, holding nearly all Hays’ scoring to within the paint. Hays was led by 16 points from Jillyan Sheldon in the loss.

The Mustangs will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Salina South.

Hays High – 9 – 11 – 8 – 15 / 43

Salina Central – 16 – 20 – 12 – 20 / 68

BOYS: 5A #4 HAYS 58, SALINA CENTRAL 32

Hays High grabbed an early lead over Salina Central and cruised to a convincing win Friday night in the Brickhouse.

Hays jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter, and extended their advantage to 35-19 at the half.

The second half would be more of the same for Hays, commanding the tempo, and hitting big shots whenever Central tried to make a push to get back into the game.

Jace Linenberger and Carson Keiffer led the Indians, each scoring 18 points in the win, and the #4 team in class 5A frustrated the Mustang offense for all 32 minutes, especially in the 4th quarter, where Hays would truly pull away, holding Central to just 2 points in the period.

Nolan Puckett was the only Mustang scorer to reach double-figures with 10 points, all 10 coming in the first half. Ethan Waters added 9 points, and Parker Kavanagh tallied 6, but the Mustangs were never able to find enough rhythm to stay in the contest.

Central has now dropped three-straight contests, heading into Tuesday’s battle with Salina South holding a 5-7 record.

Hays High – 18 – 17 – 15 – 8 / 58

Salina Central – 7 – 12 – 11 – 2 / 32

Featured image courtesy of Tanner Colvin