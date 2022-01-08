Salina Central splits with Andover

GIRLS: 5A #2 Salina Central 50, 5A #9 Andover 17

The undefeated Salina Central girls continued their winning ways with a dominant performance to open the new year.

Andover scored the game’s first point with a free throw by Amelya Vance, but Salina Central would respond with a 13-1 run to grab a firm hold on the game. Behind five first-quarter points from Senior Forward Hampton Williams, the Mustangs would lead 15-3 after the first period.

Coasting to a 29-7 halftime advantage, Coach Chris Fear’s bunch would continue the momentum into the second half and lead 43-12 heading into the 4th, resulting in a running clock.

Senior Aubrie Kierscht led all scorers with 16 points and Williams finished with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).

The 50-17 win was Central’s sixth win of the young season. They will take their 6-0 record into Tuesday night’s home game against the Valley Center Hornets.

BOYS: 5A #2 Andover 61, Salina Central 49

The Salina Central boys opened 2022 with a difficult road test against the 32 team in A Friday night, and stood up to the challenge. The Mustangs and Trojans would trade early leads, with the two teams playing to a 20-20 draw after one quarter. In that quarter, Mustang newcomer Sid Duplessis would make his presence felt with 11 points in the first period. Duplessis did not play for Central in the first semester due to transfer rules.

Aside from Duplessis, the Mustangs would struggle to find any offensive rhythm, but their defense would keep them in the contest, frustrating the Trojans, who would lead by just three at the half.

Andover guard Eli Shetlar would lead a second-half charge for the Trojans, amassing 19 points in the contest and leading Andover in scoring in the second half as well. He was joined in double-figures by B.J. Redic’s 18 points and Brady Strausz’s 11.

Duplessis was the only Mustang to reach double-digits, tallying 25 points in his first career game. Nolan Puckett would add 9 points for Central, who’s offensive woes would prove too much to overcome in the 4th quarter. Andover out-scored Central 12-4 in the final eight minutes en route to a 61-49 Trojan win.

Salina Central’s loss brings their record to 3-3 on the season.