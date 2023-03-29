Salina, KS

Salina Central, Southeast of Saline take home Saline County Invitational titles

Jackson SchneiderMarch 29, 2023

Salina Central’s girls and Southeast of Saline’s boys took home the Saline County Invitational titles on Tuesday evening at Salina Stadium. The track meet brings together each Saline County school to compete with one another to begin the spring competition season.

Below is a list of event winners from the meet. Complete results can be viewed HERE.

Team Standings

GIRLS

  1. Salina Central – 179
  2. Salina South – 172
  3. Sacred Heart – 78
  4. Southeast of Saline – 77
  5. Ell-Saline – 47

BOYS

  1. Southeast of Saline – 218.5
  2. Salina Central – 157
  3. Ell-Saline – 87
  4. Salina South – 85.5
  5. Sacred Heart – 10

Field Event Winners

Girls High Jump

Salina South – Tamia Cheeks, 4-10

Boys High Jump

Southeast of Saline – Tate Nurnberg, 6-4

Girls Pole Vault

Salina Central – Anna Hogeland, 10-0

Boys Pole Vault

Salina South – Dylan Brice, 11-6

Girls Long Jump

Ell-Saline, Ally Richards, 15-1.5

Boys Long Jump

Ell-Saline, Brogan Rowley, 20-4.5

Girls Triple Jump

Salina South, Olivia Beckman, 31-11

Boys Triple Jump

Salina Central, Jameer Moore, 45-4.5

Girls Discus

Salina South, Aunisty McNeal, 111-4

Boys Discus

Salina Central, Gage Gibson, 119-5

Girls Javelin

Salina South, Aunisty McNeal, 103-8

Boys Javelin

Ell-Saline, Brogan Rowley, 158-11

Girls Shot Put

Salina South, Aunisty McNeal, 33-2

Boys Shot Put

Salina South, Damian Hightower, 44-6

 

Running Event Results

Girls 4×800 Relay

Sacred Heart, Gracy Dorzweiler, Lauryn Mikkelson, Caroline Stone, Hayzelle Rodriguez, 10:42.34

Boys 4×800 Relay

Southeast of Saline, Drake Augustine, Damion Jackson, Cayden Walker, Levi Allen, 8:41.44

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Salina South, Tamia Cheeks, 17.02

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Southeast of Saline, Caden Parry, 16.93

Girls 100 Meter Dash

Salina Central, Haley Freeman, 13.72

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Southeast of Saline, Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 11.41

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Salina Central, Katelyn Rupe, 5:03.96

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Southeast of Saline, Brayden Walker, 4:35.74

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

Salina Central, Saniya Triplett, Callan Hall, Camila Lopez Galindo, Haley Freeman, 52.53

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

Salina Central, Trevon Cole, Dez Gibson, Jameer Moore, Kamryn Jones, 43.51

Girls 400 Meter Dash

Salina Central, Elle Denning, 1:03.89

Boys 400 Meter Dash

Southeast of Saline, Omar Calzada, 52.58

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Salina South, Tamia Cheeks, 50.16

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Salina South, Seth Robben, 43.62

Girls 800 Meter Run

Sacred Heart, Caroline Stone, 2:37.53

Boys 800 Meter Run

Southeast of Saline, Jacob Bircher, 2:06.93

Girls 200 Meter Dash

Salina Central, Elle Denning, 27.94

Boys 200 Meter Dash

Southeast of Saline, Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 23.01

Girls 3200 Meter Run

Salina Central, Katelyn Rupe, 11:24.49

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Southeast of Saline, Brayden Walker, 10:08.05

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

Ell-Saline, Keala Wilson, Avery Richards, Ally Richards, Darby Smith, 4:37.59

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

Ell-Saline, Aidan Brockway, Garrison Zerger, Joseph Heichel, Melvin Lutes, 3:44.74

 

