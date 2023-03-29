Salina Central, Southeast of Saline take home Saline County Invitational titles

Salina Central’s girls and Southeast of Saline’s boys took home the Saline County Invitational titles on Tuesday evening at Salina Stadium. The track meet brings together each Saline County school to compete with one another to begin the spring competition season.
Below is a list of event winners from the meet. Complete results can be viewed HERE.
Team Standings
GIRLS
- Salina Central – 179
- Salina South – 172
- Sacred Heart – 78
- Southeast of Saline – 77
- Ell-Saline – 47
BOYS
- Southeast of Saline – 218.5
- Salina Central – 157
- Ell-Saline – 87
- Salina South – 85.5
- Sacred Heart – 10
Field Event Winners
Girls High Jump
Salina South – Tamia Cheeks, 4-10
Boys High Jump
Southeast of Saline – Tate Nurnberg, 6-4
Girls Pole Vault
Salina Central – Anna Hogeland, 10-0
Boys Pole Vault
Salina South – Dylan Brice, 11-6
Girls Long Jump
Ell-Saline, Ally Richards, 15-1.5
Boys Long Jump
Ell-Saline, Brogan Rowley, 20-4.5
Girls Triple Jump
Salina South, Olivia Beckman, 31-11
Boys Triple Jump
Salina Central, Jameer Moore, 45-4.5
Girls Discus
Salina South, Aunisty McNeal, 111-4
Boys Discus
Salina Central, Gage Gibson, 119-5
Girls Javelin
Salina South, Aunisty McNeal, 103-8
Boys Javelin
Ell-Saline, Brogan Rowley, 158-11
Girls Shot Put
Salina South, Aunisty McNeal, 33-2
Boys Shot Put
Salina South, Damian Hightower, 44-6
Running Event Results
Girls 4×800 Relay
Sacred Heart, Gracy Dorzweiler, Lauryn Mikkelson, Caroline Stone, Hayzelle Rodriguez, 10:42.34
Boys 4×800 Relay
Southeast of Saline, Drake Augustine, Damion Jackson, Cayden Walker, Levi Allen, 8:41.44
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Salina South, Tamia Cheeks, 17.02
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Southeast of Saline, Caden Parry, 16.93
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Salina Central, Haley Freeman, 13.72
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Southeast of Saline, Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 11.41
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Salina Central, Katelyn Rupe, 5:03.96
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Southeast of Saline, Brayden Walker, 4:35.74
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay
Salina Central, Saniya Triplett, Callan Hall, Camila Lopez Galindo, Haley Freeman, 52.53
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay
Salina Central, Trevon Cole, Dez Gibson, Jameer Moore, Kamryn Jones, 43.51
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Salina Central, Elle Denning, 1:03.89
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Southeast of Saline, Omar Calzada, 52.58
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Salina South, Tamia Cheeks, 50.16
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Salina South, Seth Robben, 43.62
Girls 800 Meter Run
Sacred Heart, Caroline Stone, 2:37.53
Boys 800 Meter Run
Southeast of Saline, Jacob Bircher, 2:06.93
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Salina Central, Elle Denning, 27.94
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Southeast of Saline, Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 23.01
Girls 3200 Meter Run
Salina Central, Katelyn Rupe, 11:24.49
Boys 3200 Meter Run
Southeast of Saline, Brayden Walker, 10:08.05
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay
Ell-Saline, Keala Wilson, Avery Richards, Ally Richards, Darby Smith, 4:37.59
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
Ell-Saline, Aidan Brockway, Garrison Zerger, Joseph Heichel, Melvin Lutes, 3:44.74