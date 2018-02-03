Salina Central Soars Past Hutchinson at Home

Salina Central avenged a six-point December loss to Hutchinson Friday night at the Brickhouse. The Mustangs poured it on in the second half for a 49-29 win over the Salthawks. The 29 points allowed were the fewest by a Salina Central opponent all season.

Hutchinson’s slow tempo and grind it out style of play bothered Central early as the Mustangs trailed 15-12 at the end of the first quarter. Salina Central clawed back by getting the ball inside to Elisa Backes in the second quarter, and led 21-19 at the break.

Points came at a premium for Hutchinson in the third quarter. Salina Central’s pestering defense held Hutch to just two points, as Central won the third 11-2.

Mya Ward soaked a key three-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Kadyn Cobb drained a pull up 17-footer to help Central push their lead to 20, 43-23 with 3:42 remaining. The Mustangs were able to stretch their 11-2 third quarter into a 22-4 run to start the second half.

Backes led all scorers with 21 points, while Cobb had 11, and Holly Sanderson had 7.

Salina Central returns to the floor on Tuesday at home against Derby. That game can be heard on KSAL 1150, with pregame at 5:45pm.

SALINA CENTRAL 52, HUTCHINSON 41

The Salina Central Mustangs led from start to finish in the nightcap Friday at the Brickhouse. Central raced out to a 12-0 lead with 4:29 in the first quarter, and cruised to a 52-41 win.

Sam Shaffer drained two three-pointers during the initial Central wave. Harper Williams weaved his way through traffic for a layup, and Ethan Kickhaefer got to the foul line. With Central up 12-6, Mark Grammer stole an in-bounds pass and hit a fade-away three at the buzzer to give Central a 15-6 lead at the end of the first period.

Central and Hutch played nearly even the rest of the way as the Mustangs led 28-19 at halftime, and 38-28 at the end of the third session.

Coming off a 14 point game Tuesday, Williams led all scorers with 15 tallies. Shaffer had 12, and Grammer finished with 8 for Salina Central.

The Mustangs move to 11-4 on the season and host Derby on Tuesday at the Brickhouse. Pregame is set for 7:15pm on KSAL 1150.