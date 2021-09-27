Salina, KS

Salina Central Senior Named Commended Student

Todd PittengerSeptember 27, 2021

A Salina high school student has been recognized for his academic achievement through a national program.

According to USD 305,  Aryan Kevat, Central High School senior, has been named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from Salina Central High School and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the program, was presented to this scholastically talented senior.

Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success. They represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.

Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2022 competition of the National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

