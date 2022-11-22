Salina Central Sees 14 Players, Sandbo Earn All-AVCTL-II Honors

Salina Central’s 2022 Football team was one to remember, posting an 8-3 record, earning its first share of a league title since 2005, its deepest playoff run in nearly a decade, and its most wins in a season since 2007.

Following the conclusion of the season, the Ark Valley Chisolm Trail League – Division II released its list of all-league performers. The Mustangs were represented by 14 players who earned 17 player awards, the League’s Offensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

Below is the list of All-AVCTL-II Honorees for The 2022 Salina Central Football Team:

*Indicates unanimous selection

Quarterback – 1st Team, Gunnar Gross*

Running Back – 1st Team, Kenyon McMillan*

Wide Receiver – 1st Team, Hunter Mowery

Wide Receiver – Honorable Mention, Dez Gibson

Wide Receiver – Honorable Mention, Trevon Cole

Tight End – Honorable Mention, Ty Young

Offensive Line – 1st Team, Gage Gibson*

Offensive Line – 2nd Team, Caleb Marshall

Offensive Line – Honorable Mention, Anthony Ortigoza-Austin

Kick Returner – 2nd Team, Kenyon McMillan

Defensive End – 2nd Team, Hunter Swolensky

Linebacker – 1st Team, Trevon Cole

Linebacker – Honorable Mention, Dawson Hogan

Defensive Back – 1st Team, Avery Richardson

Defensive Back – Honorable Mention, Jameer Moore

Defensive Back – Honorable Mention, Levi Losey

AVCTL-II Offensive Player of the Year – Kenyon McMillan

AVCTL-II Coach of the Year – Mark Sandbo