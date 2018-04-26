Salina Central Receives Safe Sports School Award

A Salina school has been honored by a program that recognizes high schools that help to keep young athletes safe.

According to USD 305, Salina Central High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School award for emergency action plans to keep students and athletes safe. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.

“Salina Public Schools is honored for Central High to receive this 1st Team recognition,” stated Dr. James Hardy, superintendent of schools. “We are committed to keeping our student athletes safe at all of our schools, and pleased that Central is being recognized for their work.” Salina Public Schools partners with Salina Regional Health Center’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic to provide athletic trainer services at both Central and South high schools.

Central High School’s Athletic Director, Greg Maring, worked with Central’s Athletic Trainer, Abe Noll of Salina Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic to create the emergency action plans. Though they did not apply for the award, South High School also is developing emergency action plans that will be in place by the end of this school year.

In order to achieve Safe Sport School status, as Central High School did, athletic programs must do the following: