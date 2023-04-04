Salina, KS

Salina Central names Billy Graf Head Boys Basketball Coach

Jackson SchneiderApril 4, 2023

Salina Central High School announced Tuesday morning the hiring of Billy Graf its new Head Boys Basketball Coach, pending board approval.

The release was announced via Twitter post from Salina Central and Athletics Director Greg Maring.

Graf brings 25 years of coaching experience with him, most recently as the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School in Wichita for the last nine seasons, as well as stints as an assistant boys basketball coach at both Bishop Carroll and Kapaun.

Graf will take the reins from Ryan Modin, who stepped down as Central’s Head Coach following the 2022-2023 season, in which the Mustangs went 5-16 overall. Coach Graf will inherit a talented, young core which will return nine players with varsity playing experience from this past season.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

