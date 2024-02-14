Salina Central Mustangs Splits Contest Against Goddard

GIRLS: SALINA CENTRAL 38, GODDARD 23

The Lady Mustangs outlasted the Goddard Lions 38-23 and were led by an impressive defensive performance by Salina Central. Saniya Triplett led the defensive effort with multiple steals-either intercepting a pass or stealing the ball away from several Goddard Lions that led to transition buckets for the Mustangs.

A storyline early in the game was Marayah Coleman for Goddard was in foul trouble early, picking up 3 fouls in the 1st quarter. She did not play the rest of the half and was limited in the 2nd half. She ended the night with 5 points. Tempers did flare a little in the 2nd half as technical fouls were issued to both Marayah Coleman of the Lions and Elle Denning for the Mustangs.

In the 2nd half, the Goddard Lions picked up their intensity. It took the Lady Mustangs a bit to adjust to their intensity, but Salina Central matched it and took control of the game late in the 3rd quarter and into the 4th quarter. For the Lady Mustangs, Saniya Triplett was the leading scorer with 8 points. Elle Denning contributed 7 points and Tyler Vidricksen had 6 points.

For the Goddard Lions, freshman Presley Schmidt led all scorers with 10 points and played almost every minute of action. With the win, the Lady Mustangs improve to 8-9 overall, while the Goddard Lions dropped 6-11. Salina Central will play at Valley Center this Friday.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Saniya Triplett

H & R Block of the Game: Azbey Peckham

Scoring

Goddard 5 / 5 / 8 / 5 23

Salina Central 8 / 9 / 11 / 10 38

BOYS: GODDARD 52, SALINA CENTRAL 49

On the Boys contest, Mustangs dropped a close game 52-49 to the Goddard Lions. Dezmyn Gibson for the Mustangs led all scorers with 25 points. His impact was felt throughout that led to a couple dunks that got the crow on their feet. Gibson also scored on four 3 pointers. A struggle for the Mustangs was in transition after a made bucket on offense.

Salina Central was not able to get back on defense in time and led for some open shots for the Lions. Goddard did lead at halftime 22-18, but the Mustangs stormed back and led 42-38 after the 3rd quarter. Unfortunately, the Mustangs did not execute on some of their final possessions and Goddard capitalized on theirs. Salina Central had a few chances at the end of the game but some missed shots and missed free throws hurt the Mustangs.

In addition to the 25 points from Dezmyn Gibson, Thomas McClendon contributed 13 points. McClendon played a physical game going up against Jake Jasnoski of the Lions. For Goddard, Jaznoski and Nick Rogers both ended the game with 15 points apiece. Logan Davis also had 10 points for the Lions.

With the win, Goddard improves to 11-6, while with the loss the Mustangs drop to 6-11. They will finish their season on the road with contests against Valley Center, Andover and Campus.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Dezmyn Gibson

H & R Block of the Game: Kamryn Jones

Scoring

Goddard 10 / 12 / 16 / 14 52

Salina Central 9 / 9 / 24 / 7 49