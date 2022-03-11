Salina Central Lady Mustangs advance to Saturday’s State Championship!

picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

pictured is #33 Hampton Williams & #24 MyKayla Cunningham

Salina Central 68 Lansing 37

Emporia – Salina Central advanced to the State Championship for just the second time in school history Friday night with a victory over Lansing. Central lost in the 2014, 5A Championship to Leavenworth 63-53. The undefeated Lady Mustangs will face 5-time defending State Champion Overland Park, St. Thomas Aquinas at 6:15 Saturday night at White Auditorium in Emporia. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Andover Central 58-42 in a rematch of last season’s championship.

In the victory Friday night, Salina Central used a strong 2nd quarter to take control of the game. The Lady Mustangs led 11-10 at the end of the 1st quarter but would take a 29-17 advantage into the locker room. Salina Central used a 15-0 run in the 2nd quarter and held the Lady Lions scoreless for just over 5 minutes of game time.

The Lady Mustangs put the game away in the 3rd quarter as they outscored Lansing 22-3. Salina Central led 51-20 as the two teams entered the 4th and they led by as many as 33 points in the final quarter.

Salina Central improved to 24-0 with the victory while Lansing fell to 20-4. The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Senior, Chaliscia Samilton. She also had the H&R Block of the Game for the Lady Mustangs. Samilton finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. She was 8-12 from the floor. Aubrie Kierscht and Hampton Williams each finished with 13 points each in the victory.

Saturday’s Championship will be broadcasted on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL at 6:15 with the pregame starting at 6 PM.