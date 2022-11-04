Salina Central holds off Great Bend, 40-35

On a cold, windy, wet night in Salina, the Central Mustangs held off an upset-minded Great Bend squad, advancing to the Sectional Round of the KSHSAA 5A Football Playoffs, winning 40-35.

The two teams were meeting for the first time since 2015, and it lived up to the billing, with both squads adding a score in each of the first two quarters, sending it to the locker room tied at 14 apiece.

In the third period, Central scored on each of its first three drives, taking a seemingly secure 19-point advantage, but Great Bend wouldn’t roll over. They’d respond with a score in the early stages of the final quarter, convert the two-point conversion, and the onside kick. Then, they would put together another scoring drive to pull within five points, but fail to convert the two-point try.

Central would take over and score 90 seconds later on Senior Running Back Kenyon McMillan’s fourth rushing score of the night, regaining their 12 point advantage.

Again, Great Bend would not quit, scoring just one minute later to put Mustang fans on the edge of their seats.

The Mustangs would recover the onside kick and maneuver the ball downfield enough to salt away the remaining clock, securing a 5th-straight win on the season for Mark Sandbo’s bunch, as well as secure Salina Central’s first trip to the Sectional Round since 2013.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Kenyon McMillan for his rushing efforts, and the H&R Block of the Game was awarded to Senior Offensive Lineman Mason Clark, for paving the way for the Mustangs’ highly successful rushing attack.

Next week, Central will head on the road to take on the Hays High Indians in the State Quarterfinals. Kickoff will be set for 7 PM from Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. Coverage will begin at 6:45 PM on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM.

SCORING PLAYS

1ST QUARTER

3:48 – GB, 9 YD rush by Cody Miller, Alex Galindo kick (GB 7-0)

3:33 – SC, 68 YD rush by Gunnar Gross, Abram Jennings kick (7-7)

2ND QUARTER

9:56 – SC, 13 YD rush by Kenyon McMillan, Abram Jennings kick (SC 14-7)

4:43 – GB, 1 YD rush by Cody Miller, Alex Galindo kick (14-14)

3RD QUARTER

9:53 – SC, 13 YD rush by Gunnar Gross, kick no good (SC 20-14)

2:27 – SC, 43 YD rush by Kenyon McMillan, 2pt try no good (SC 26-14)

0:27 – SC, 40 YD rush by Kenyon McMillan, Abram Jennings kick (SC 33-14)

4TH QUARTER

9:02 – GB, 2 YD rush by Cody Miller, 2pt try good (SC 33-22)

5:31 – GB, 1 YD rush by Cayden Scheuerman, 2 pt try no good (SC 33-28)

3:49 – SC, 28 YD rush by Kenyon McMillan, Abram Jennings kick (SC 40-28)

2:44 – GB, 2 YD rush by Cayden Scheuerman, Alex Galindo kick (SC 40-35)