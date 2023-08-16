Salina Central Girls Tennis announces 2023 roster

The 2022 5A Third Place finishers in Salina Central will make their run towards a State Title in 2023 with five of their six State Qualifiers from last season on their Varsity Roster, but Head Coach McKenzie Weishaar solidified her entire team roster on Wednesday. Here’s how the Mustang Tennis team will look in 2023.

SENIORS

Janae Montoya

JUNIORS

Ana Corl

Kinsley Foth

Addison Renfro

Claire Renfro

Mallory Renfro

SOPHOMORES

Citali Alarcon

Brooke Banninger

Ayushi Bhakta

Emma Breen

Macy O’Hara

Alexis Rogers

Taylor Schrader

Amy Torrero

Kodi Waite

FRESHMEN

Cariah Cedra

Lexi Foos

Kotone Kitagawa

Katarina Mildfelt

Morgan Pavey

Lilly Vanzant