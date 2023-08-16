Salina Central Girls Tennis announces 2023 roster

The 2022 5A Third Place finishers in Salina Central will make their run towards a State Title in 2023 with five of their six State Qualifiers from last season on their Varsity Roster, but Head Coach McKenzie Weishaar solidified her entire team roster on Wednesday. Here’s how the Mustang Tennis team will look in 2023.
SENIORS
Janae Montoya
JUNIORS
Ana Corl
Kinsley Foth
Addison Renfro
Claire Renfro
Mallory Renfro
SOPHOMORES
Citali Alarcon
Brooke Banninger
Ayushi Bhakta
Emma Breen
Macy O’Hara
Alexis Rogers
Taylor Schrader
Amy Torrero
Kodi Waite
FRESHMEN
Cariah Cedra
Lexi Foos
Kotone Kitagawa
Katarina Mildfelt
Morgan Pavey
Lilly Vanzant