Salina Central Faces Tough Battle in Loss to Andover

GIRLS: ANDOVER 84 SALINA CENTRAL 28

It was a tough night on the road as the Salina Central Mustangs fell to the Andover Trojans 84-28 on Friday night.

The Mustangs came out strong and trailed by just 10 points 27-17 at the end of the first quarter. The offense went silent the rest of the way however as Andover held Salina Central to just 11 points in the final three quarters.

Turnovers were the biggest issue for Salina Central on the night which led to Andover getting off 60 shots in the contest compared to 40 for the Mustangs. They also led to easy buckets for the Trojans, helping them shoot over 60% from the field.

The Mustangs were led offensively on the night with seven points apiece from Tahlia Morris and Lexie Guerrero. Finley Jones and Remi Myers chipped in six points apiece as well.

With the loss Salina Central drops to 6-8 on the night. They will look to rebound in their next contest as they come back home to Salina to take on the Andover Central Jaguars on Tuesday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central – 17 – 2 – 7 – 2 – 28

Andover – 27 – 17 – 24 – 16 – 84

Individual Scoring

Tahlia Morris – 7

Lexie Guerrero – 7

Finley Jones – 6

Remi Myers – 6

Macy O’Hara – 2

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Tahlia Morris

BOYS: ANDOVER 68 SALINA CENTRAL 41

The Salina Central Mustangs just couldn’t find enough offense as they fell to the Andover Trojans 68-41 on the road on Friday night.

It was tough sledding right out of the gate as the Mustangs shot just 2 of 12 from the field in the opening quarter as they trailed 19-4. They kept a much closer pace in the second quarter, only being outscored by two points, but still trailed at the half 32-15.

It was all Trojans in the second half however, as Andover shot lights out and extended their lead to as large as 29 before landing on their final 27-point margin of victory.

The Mustangs were led offensively on the night with 17 from Kaden Snyder. Kamryn Jones chipped in nine points as well.

The loss drops Salina Central to 6-8 on the season. They will look to bounce back as they come home to Salina to take on the Andover Central Jaguars.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central – 4 – 11 – 16 – 10 – 41

Andover – 19 – 13 – 20 – 16 – 68

Individual Scoring

Kaden Snyder – 17

Kamryn Jones – 9

Tate Gary – 3

Kaeden Nienke – 3

Luke Affholder – 3

Noah Peck – 2

Grant Ostmeyer – 2

Jordan Edwards – 2

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Kaden Snyder