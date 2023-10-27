Salina Central ends season in loss to Great Bend

Salina Central’s 2023 season came to a close on Friday night, falling to the upset-minded Great Bend Panthers 38-24.

Salina Central opened the game with a 16-play drive, taking 9:22 off the clock. Immediately following that, Salina Central forced a 3-and-out and got the ball right back, seemingly taking complete control.

Great Bend, however, would pick off Quarterback Jack Gordon and take it 65 yards for a touchdown. Freshman Cooper Ohnmacht swiped the pass and took it all the way, giving Great Bend the lead and they never looked back.

Great Bend then went on a 31-0 run to seize all control.

Salina Central would out-score Great Bend 18-14 in the 4th quarter, but the hill was much to large to climb.

Central Running Back Elijah Wilson carried the ball 38 times for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns, but Central’s typically high-powered offense struggled in big moments, and weren’t able to mount the comeback like that had several times previously in the season.

Great Bend will advance to the second round, taking on top-seed Kapaun Mt. Carmel next week.

H&R Block of the Game – Kolbe Shafer

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game – Elijah Wilson

SCORING

Great Bend – 0 – 17 – 7 – 14 / 38

Salina Central – 6 – 0 – 0 – 18 / 24