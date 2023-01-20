Salina Central drops two on 2nd day of SIT

Both Salina Central basketball teams dropped their Salina Invitational Tournament semifinal matchups on Friday night. They will now each play for third place on Saturday afternoon.

GIRLS: Liberal 55, Salina Central 46

Salina Central trailed by nine at the end of the first quarter on Friday night, then fought back to take a lead just prior to halftime, but Liberal would take a slim two-point lead into halftime.

In the second half, Central would also take a brief lead, before a quick run by the Lady Red would put them up as much as 11 early in the 4th quarter.

Azbey Peckham led Salina Central with 15 points on the night, while Elle Denning scored in double-figures for the second-straight game with 13. Keyona Hall would lead Liberal with 17.

Liberal advances to take on Andover in the Girls Championship at 2 PM on Saturday. Salina Central will play cross town rival Salina South for 3rd Place at 11 AM with coverage on 1150 KSAL.

BOX SCORE

Liberal – 16 – 9 – 16 – 14 / 55

Salina Central – 7 – 16 – 11 – 12 / 46

BOYS: Andover 60, Salina Central 33

In the second matchup in less than 10 days between Andover and Salina Central, we would see a similar result in each matchup. Andover ran away with things quickly, leading 23-8 after the first quarter on their way to a blowout win.

Seniors Eli Shetlar (19) and Chris Harris (18) would lead the Trojans offensively. Brad Harris would add 10 points as well.

Salina Central would see just one double-figure scorer in Ethan Waters with 10 points for the Mustangs.

Tomorrow, Andover will take on Blue Valley Southwest for the Salina Invitational Championship, while Salina Central will meet Abilene for 3rd Place at 12:30 PM with coverage on both 1560 KABI and 1150 KSAL.

BOX SCORE

Andover – 23 – 16 – 13 – 8 / 60

Salina Central – 8 – 3 – 16 – 6 / 33