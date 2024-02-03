Salina Central Drops Pair to Derby

GIRLS: DERBY 44, SALINA CENTRAL 30

The Lady Mustangs struggled to get anything going as they fall 44-30 to the Derby Panthers. Though the contest ended in a 14 point differential, Derby controlled the game throughout.

The score was 16-10 after the first quarter, where 8 of Salina Central’s points came from the free throw line. After the 10 point 1st quarter, the Lady Mustangs did not score in the 2nd quarter. They struggled getting through the full court pressure that Derby applied. Both teams struggled turning the ball over but the turnovers hurt Salina Central more.

The Mustangs did get some good looks at the basket, but many shots were not able to fall. Numerous times the shot would be in but would rattle out of the rim.

Azbey Peckham lead the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 10 points. All of these points came at the free throw line. 6 points came in the 1st quarter and the rest in the 4th.

Saniya Tripplett ended the game with 5 points and Tyler Vidricksen finished the game with 7 points. Off the bench, Grace Ostmeyer and Zariyana Cathey provided some solid minutes for the Lady Mustangs.

For the Derby Panthers, they were led in scoring by Jaden Wilson with 12 points. Destiny Smith had 11 points and Macayla Askew who was in foul trouble throughout the night had 10 points.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Azbey Peckham

H&R Block of the Game: Finley Jones

Scoring

Derby: 16 / 11 / 11 / 6

Salina Central: 10 / 0 / 5 / 15

BOYS: DERBY 60, SALINA CENTRAL 57

In the boys contest, Salina Central fell to the Derby Panthers in a close contest and competitive game. At the end of each quarter, other than the final score, the game was tied.

It was tied at 18-18 at the end of the 1st quarter, 26-26 at the end of the 2nd quarter and 36-36 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Unfortunately, the difference in the game was scoring at the free throw line. Both teams struggled but the Mustangs struggled the most from the free throw line. No team seemed to have a lead that was more than 5 points.

Every time either team got ahead, the other answered. Salina Central had a shot at the tie, down 3, but a missed 3-point shot by Dezmyn Gibson at the end of the contest sealed the game for the Panthers.

Fouls were an issue for both teams. Kaden Snyder for the Mustangs and Kaden Franklin for the Panthers were both in foul trouble throughout. Both ended with 4 fouls apiece but neither fouled out.

Kaden Snyder ended the game with only 5 points with all of those points coming in the 1st quarter. Kaden Franklin ended with 11 points for the Panthers. Thomas McClendon was a force down in the post and had 12 points, which led the Mustangs in scoring. Dezmyn Gibson had 11 points and Mason Nemechek and Kamryn Jones both had 7 points in the contest.

For Derby, Jack Ulwelling led the team in scoring with 15 points. Brayden Smith also had 8 points.

Salina Central will visit Andover Central on Tuesday night. Derby will travel to Salina South.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Thomas McClendon

H&R Block of the Game: Dezmyn Gibson

Scoring:

Derby: 18 / 8 / 10 / 14

Salina Central: 18 / 8 / 10 / 11