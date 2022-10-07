Salina Central defeats Andover Central, 35-24

It was a tough first half for the Salina Central Mustangs, but they came back with a strong 2nd half led by QB Gunnar Gross to beat the Andover Central Jaguars 35-24 at Salina Stadium.

Andover Central got off to a quick 14-0 lead, with 2 touchdown passes from QB Braden Barscewski to WR Mason White. Salina Central almost got on the board with a touchdown in the 1st Quarter however RB Kenyon McMillan could not hang on to a pass from Gunnar Gross.

On the Mustangs next drive, Gunnar Gross connected with WR Hunter Mowery for a 37 yard touchdown pass. Before the end of the half, the Jaguars would connect on a 37-yard field goal from K Isaac Saye to increase the halftime lead 17-7. However, Salina Central dominated the 2nd half, outscoring the Jaguars 28-7.

Gunnar Gross led the way with back-to-back 12-yard and 2-yard touchdown runs to give the Mustangs the lead going into the 4th quarter making the score 21-17. Braden Barscewski and the Jaguars would retake the lead in the 4th with a 2-yard touchdown run. The Mustangs would answer and not look back. Gunnar Gross ran another touchdown in from 1-yard out that was setup by a big pass play to Hunter Mowery.

On the ensuing Jaguars possession, Avery Richardson for the Mustangs intercepted his second pass of the night. The Mustang offense ran the ball and the clock along with it. Gunnar Gross converted a big 4th down conversion with a run that got the Mustangs inside the red zone and then a few plays later ran the ball in from 1-yard out to end the scoring night.

S Avery Richardson was our Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game with 2 interceptions and WR Dez Gibson received the H&R Block of the game with his excellent blocking performance. His second-straight week to earn the award.

NOTE: There will be no audio made available for this game, due to technical difficulties.

SCORING

ACHS – 7 – 10 – 0 7 / 24

SCHS – 0 – 7 – 14 – 14 / 35