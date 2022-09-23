Salina, KS

Salina Central defeats Andover, 54-44

Collin CrowderSeptember 23, 2022

In a high scoring contest, Salina Central edged the Andover Trojans, 54-44. Kenyon McMillan accounted for 6 total touchdowns including a 97-yard kickoff return right before the half that answered a Trojans score. The Mustangs increased their lead in the 3rd quarter on touchdown runs by Gunnar Gross and McMillan.

In a game that seemed to be put away by the Mustangs in the 4th quarter, Andover would not give up. They outscored the Mustangs 22-14 in the 4th on touchdowns by Tanner Woolston, BJ Redic and an 80- yard kickoff return by Ben Davis. Central sealed the win late on an interception in the end zone by Jameer Moore, his second interception of the night.

Salina Central’s offensive line controlled the night, allowing for big running lanes for Kenyon McMillan & Gunnar Gross to run through. The Mustangs also converted two 4th down plays with pass completions from Gross to Hunter Mowery, who had a solid night receiving as well.

Kenyon McMillan with his 6 total touchdowns was our Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game and Center Kaleb Marshall was our H&R Block of the Game.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

