Salina Central Cruises To Their Third Straight Victory

Salina Central went sweeping past Haysville-Campus Friday night at Salina Stadium, 48-17. The Mustangs are 4-1 for the first time since 2011, and have won three consecutive games for the first time since 2015.

It wasn’t all roses early on for the Mustangs. Salina Central fumbled on their first drive, and missed a field goal on their second series. After pinning Salina Central deep, and forcing a three and out, Campus took advantage of a short field to take a 7-0 lead with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.

Salina Central found the equalizer on the ensuing drive. Quarterback Jackson Kavanagh spun it deep to Ben Driver for a 54 yard touchdown with 10:46 to go in the second period. The Mustangs defense forced a three and out, and Central responded with another touchdown, this time a 4 yard run by Kavanagh. Central led 14-7 with 7:08 to go before the half.

After another counter-productive Campus drive, Central had 3rd and 12 from the Campus 23 yard line. Out of a Mark Sandbo timeout, Kavanagh connected with Quinton Stewart for a 23 yard touchdown strike, making it 21-7 Central with 2:30 to go in the second.

Salina Central went to their workhorse in the third quarter, tailback Taylon Peters. Peters broke free for a 62 yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half, giving Central a 28-7 cushion. Haysville-Campus threw an interception on their next series, setting up Central with the ball at their own 46. Smelling blood in the water, Peters gashed the Colts for a 45 yard touchdown with 8:24 to go in the third, making it 34-7 Mustangs.

Peters punched it in one more time in the third period, and Central led 41-7 with 4:41 remaining. Just underway in the fourth quarter, Campus found themselves punting from the shadows of their own end zone. Central’s Greg Gibson blocked the kick, and Drew Burgoon recovered in the end zone to push the Mustangs lead to 48-7 with 11:20 left.

The Mustangs racked up 451 yards of total offense in the victory. Peters rushed for 280 yards on 27 carries, and three touchdowns. Kavanagh went 9-18 passing, with 147 yards, and two touchdowns. Ben Driver led Central in receiving with 4 catches for 84 yards, and one touchdown. The Mustangs held Campus to 173 total yards, with 32 of those yards coming on a late game scurry in the closing minutes.

Salina Central returns to the gridiron next Friday, on the road at Newton. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45pm on 1150 KSAL.