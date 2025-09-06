Salina Central Claims Fifth Consecutive Mayor’s Cup Over South

Senior Bodie Rodriguez catches his first touchdown of the season to give the Mustangs the lead-photographed by Tanner Colvin

FINAL:

CENTRAL 31

SOUTH 21



Over the past four seasons, the battle for the Mayor’s Cup between Salina Central and Salina South has been anything but competitive. Central entered Friday night’s matchup riding a four-year winning streak while averaging more than 50 points per game in each of its victories.

Friday night may have yielded the same result in the end, but in drastically different fashion.

Boasting a highly touted offensive line and dynamic rushing attack, the Mustangs put both on full display from the start pf the game. Senior running back Cooper Reeves scored the games first points on an 82-yard touchdown on their second play from scrimmage.

After trying to establish a ground game of their own, the Cougars began to dial up deep passes down the field to their returning core of speedy receivers. Senior quarterback Aidan Speilman found junior Ja’Brien Curtis on a deep strike to get the Cougars on the board, and it would not be the last time Curtis was heard from.

For both team’s quarterbacks, circumstances were unique. Central’s Griffin Hall was making his first varsity start at the position but had the benefit of being familiar with the system and supported by a talented roster.

For South, Aidan Speilman had not played football since his freshman year, and showed great poise in his first start in the Mayor’s Cup.

With the game tied at 7-7 early, Central responded with a drive of their own as Hall connected with senior receiver Bodie Rodriguez for his first score of the season to make it 14-7 Mustangs.

The Cougars next drive stalled and the Mustangs scored through the air again, this time with Hall finding Gannon Cole to make it 21-7.

Just when it looked like things could get ugly, Speilman looked down field for Curtis again and he hauled in his second deep touchdown pass to make it 21-14 at halftime with the Mustangs leading.

After a first half filled with fireworks, the pace slowed considerably in the second. The Mustangs leaned heavily on their ground game in the third quarter, running the ball on every play—and doing so with near-perfect execution. The ball never left the hands of Cooper Reeves or Griffin Hall during the drive, and 17 plays and 70 yards later, Central had regained a two-score lead.

The Cougars failed to score in the 3rd quarter, but never felt like they were out of reach with the quick strike ability they showed in the first half. That proved to be the case again halfway through the 4th quarter.

South trailed 31-14 and needed points to come fast with not much time leaving the clock. On their biggest play from scrimmage, Aidan Speilman found Ja’Brien Curtis on a 67-yard bomb ending in his third touchdown of the night and the only one-play scoring drive of the night.

At 31-21, Central continued to ground and pound until no time remained and the Mayor’s Cup was won by the Mustangs for a fifth straight season.

Both South and Central should be proud of the way they competed and put on an absolute show for the community and their schools.

Next up: Central hosts Arkansas City in Week 2 while South travels to Maize South.