Salina Central Claims AVCTL-II Title with win over Ark City

Friday night the Salina Central Mustangs visited the Arkansas City Bulldogs for the last regular season game of the year. Looking for some momentum as they get ready to head Into playoffs and with a win and an Andover Central win the Mustangs would share a the AVCTL division 2 title.

On the first drive of the game star running back Kenyon McMillan rushed from 12 yards out to give Salina Central their first score of the game. McMillan followed up again on the next drive taking it 71 yards to the house to give Central an early 14-0 lead.

With the defense looking much improved, it was all Salina Central tonight as they took a 28-0 lead into half time.

Mid-way through the 3rd quarterback Gunnar Gross rushed from 3 yards out for his second rushing TD of the night and put the Mustangs up 35-0.

Late in the 3rd quarter the cougar defense decided to get in on the scoring as well as Levi Losey forced a fumble then ran it all the way back for a 91 yard scoop and score to put the Mustangs up 42-0 on the road.

Caden Clark for the Bulldogs had a 2 yard TD, followed up by a successful 2 point conversion to make it a 42-8 ballgame early in the 4th. The Mustangs went on to score one more time before it was all said and down for a final score of 49-8 in Ark City.

With the Central victory and an Andover Center victory over Valley Center, the Salina Central Mustangs have won a share of the AVCTL division 2 title!

It was a great night on the road for the Mustangs as they finish their regular season with a division championship and get ready for the first round of the playoffs, as they will be the 3-seed out of the 5A West bracket and will host a familiar foe in the Andover Trojans.

Tonight H&R Block of the game went to freshman Offensive Lineman Kayden Snyder who created a nice hole on of Gunnar Gross runs to allow him to score.

Tonight’s Nex Tech Wireless player of the game went to QB Gunnar Gross who accounted for 4 total TDs, 2 on the ground and 2 in the air. Another great night for Gross.