Salina Central Announces 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees

Salina Central Announced on Tuesday the 2023 induction class to the Salina Sports Hall of Fame.
This year’s inductions includes:
- 1993 Salina Central Football Team
- Maurice Henry
- Chris Crank
- Ashleigh Keats
The school intends to celebrate this year’s inductees at halftime of the Salina Central vs. Goddard-Eisenhower Football Game on Friday, September 8th, 2023.
For more information on each inductee, please see the releases published by the school on social media.
Congratulations to all the Players and Coaches!! pic.twitter.com/AbZZkXFQss
— Salina Central High School Athletics (@SC_Mustangs) July 18, 2023
Congratulations Maurice! pic.twitter.com/PTpOf0to6r
— Salina Central High School Athletics (@SC_Mustangs) July 18, 2023
Congratulations Coach Crank! pic.twitter.com/e4BikIEPEn
— Salina Central High School Athletics (@SC_Mustangs) July 18, 2023
Congratulations Ashleigh! pic.twitter.com/hkW3MErF2B
— Salina Central High School Athletics (@SC_Mustangs) July 18, 2023