Salina Celebrates Independence Day

Cloudy, cool, damp weather did not deter a large crowd from gathering in Salina to celebrate Independence Day.

It started with a patriotic set of songs with the Salina Municipal Band, and it ended with a spectacular fireworks display. In between, Bill Fekas prepared 5,000 hotdogs.

From fun in the park, to food, fellowship, and fireworks, Salina let freedom ring on Wednesday.

For the 44th year in a row Salina celebrated an old fashioned 4th of July in the park. Oakdale Park was the place to be for an afternoon of fun and games at the Parks and Recreation Department’s 44th annual Play Day in the Park.

It was a cool day for old fashioned games and activities like tug of war, tic tac toe, parachute, mini golf, and more. There was also face painting for the kids.

A favorite for many was the free food. Free hot dogs, watermelon, shaved ice, and soft drinks were served. There was also kettle corn, freshly popped in the the park.

Play Day in the Park also featured continuous live entertainment on the Eric Stein Stage. The Salina Municipal Band got things started, and then everything from a magician to dancers and twirlers entertained.

The fun moved in the evening to the East Crawford Recreation Area for the Skyfire fireworks spectacular.

Back in 2009 most fireworks became legal again in Salina. The sale, storage, and discharge of fireworks was prohibited in Salina beginning in December of 1965. In 1987 the ban was partially lifted, and things like snakes, poppers, and smoke devices were allowed. In 1981 Saline County also banned fireworks. That ban was rescinded in 2009.

Many people celebrated both Wednesday and Thursday nights. Numerous fireworks could be heard, and seen lighting up the sky both nights. Family and friends gathered on lawns and in neighborhoods throughout town enjoying fellowship, fun, and fireworks.

