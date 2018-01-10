Salina Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

A series of community events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week kicked off Monday, January 8 at the Salina City Commission meeting with the reading of a proclamation to honor the civil-rights leader. The affirmative statement was read by Gwen Turner of the Parks & Recreation Department.

Community events begin on Saturday, January 13 at 5 p.m. at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 321 N. Eighth Street, with “A Victorious Concert.” This program features Leroy Love III and The Collins Brothers of Wichita as the musical guest. Immediately following is a comm.-unity potluck dinner at the church. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share. Drinks and tableware will be provided. Both events are free admission.

On Sunday, January 14 at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 S. Chicago, is a city-wide celebration at 3:30 p.m., with speaker Clifford Bunville and another musical performance by Leroy Love III and The Collins Brothers. This will be followed with a service to honor Dr. King Jr., on Monday, January 15 at the same location, with more guest speakers and musical entertainment.

King Week continues on Friday, January 19 with a special edition of ONEMIC at Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe, hosted by Salina’s cash hollistah., featuring Kansas City-based poet Purpose, a spoken-word artist, minister and teacher, along with musical guest Samuel David of Wichita. This event starts at 7 p.m. and is free of admission, supported by Friday Night Live.