Salina Catholic Schools Earn Distinction

The Catholic Schools of the Salina Diocese have earned a notable distinction.

According to the diocese, its Salina schools have been named a 2022 Cognia System of Distinction for excellence in education. Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 96 schools/school systems in the United States and Puerto Rico and nine in other countries across the globe as Schools/Systems of Distinction.

The Catholic Diocese of Salina is recognized as a 2022 Cognia System of Distinction a program which recognizes pre-K–12 education institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners. Cognia selected the Salina Diocese as one of the 96 schools and 38 systems out of more than 1,500 institutions that were eligible for its 2022 Cognia Schools and Systems of Distinction.

“All of our school buildings came together to make this possible. The collaborative efforts of our school leaders, council members, teachers and students were far above my expectations. We are honored to be named a Cognia System of Distinction.” Geoff Andrews, Superintendent of Schools said.

This cycle was the first time the Salina Diocese sought Cognia Accreditation as a district. Previous years’ accreditation was through individual schools. The District Review took place in March 2022. The Salina Diocese participated in Cognia’s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process, which is based on research-based performance standards.

The process includes a third-party review by education experts of evidence, interviews, and classroom observations. The evaluation covers Leadership Capacity, Learning Capacity, and Resource Capacity, as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement.

Dr. Nick Compagnone, Superintendent of Schools for the Salina Diocese from 1993-2020, commented, “Accreditation reflects the progress of a system in five year cycles. That process involves a peer review of of the system. We are proud of all our schools but it is extra special when an external team validates the grear work of our Catholic Schools in the Salina Diocese.”

“The Catholic Schools of the Salina Diocese are to be commended on their recognition as a System of Distinction,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. “Cognia Accreditation is already a mark of distinction recognized around the world. Being named a System of Distinction further recognizes the commitment to education quality the Salina Diocese has for its learners,” he added.

For Cognia Global Network member institutions, Cognia offers an opportunity to be further recognized as a school or system of distinction in the year in which an accreditation engagement review is held. Unlike the typical six-year accreditation cycle, this program recognizes institutions that hosted a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review within the recognition year 2021-2022. Learn more about Cognia membership at Cognia.org.