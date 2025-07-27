Salina Catholic Schools are Enrolling

A private school in Salina is announcing that they still have room for new students to join the campus.

According to Hannah VonLintel, Director of Marketing, Salina Catholic Schools, Salina Catholic Schools is enrolling for 2025-26 school year and a few spots are still available.

Salina Catholic Schools has 3 buildings on our campus to serve families with children 8 weeks of age to 12th grade.

• Infancy – PreK: Love ‘N Learn Early Childhood Center

• Grades K–6: St. Mary’s Grade School

• Grades 7–12: Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School

VonLintel says “Families choose Salina Catholic Schools because we offer more than just an education, we care about

the whole student – spirit, mind, and body – to be a disciple of Jesus on mission.”

Salina Catholic Schools prepare students for a lifetime of learning, servant leadership,

and distinction as disciples of Christ.

• Our Catholic Identity shapes the soul and inspires service

• Our small class sizes where every student is known and supported

• Our individualized instruction tailored to help each learner thrive

• Our safe, loving environments are where students discover the Joy of the Gospel daily

Whether it’s your child’s first day of kindergarten or their final year of high school, Salina Catholic

Schools are ready to walk with your family on this sacred journey of faith and learning.

To inquire, visit Salinacatholic.org and select your school or call the front office directly:

Love ‘N Learn Early Childhood Center: (785) 827-4822

St. Mary’s Grade School: (785) 827-4200

Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School: (785) 827-442