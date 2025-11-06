Salina Cardiologist Receives Trailblazer Award

A Salina cardiologist has been honored for his work in expanding heart health services across Kansas.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, David Battin, MD, cardiologist with the Heart Center at the hospital, has received the Trailblazer Award from the Kansas Chapter of the American College of Cardiology for his pioneering work expanding cardiovascular services across Kansas. he Trailblazer Award recognizes physicians who have made significant contributions to building and advancing cardiovascular care in the state.

“It is our honor to recognize Dr. David Battin for his trail blazing work in Salina, Kansas,” Rakesh Gopinathannair, M.D. said. “Dr. Battin was instrumental in bringing several ‘big city’ cardiovascular procedures to Salina, Kansas including the Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (Watchman procedure) program and the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, TAVR, program at SRHC. He has been instrumental in bringing the medical community in Salina and its outlying areas together to create a team approach to provide excellent cardiovascular patient care that is paving the way for generations behind him. We applaud Dr. Battin for his groundbreaking, lifesaving work in Salina.”

Salina Regional Health Center serves a large rural region, where many patients may lack access to specialty care available in metropolitan areas. The expansion of structural heart and interventional cardiology programs in Salina allows patients to receive life-saving treatment close to home.

“Receiving the Kansas ACC Trailblazer Award is a profound honor, reflecting my dedication to advancing cardiovascular care in our state,” Battin said. “This award motivates me to continue pushing the boundaries of interventional cardiology, ensuring that patients receive the most innovative and effective treatments. I am committed to mentoring future leaders in cardiology and improving heart health outcomes across Kansas.”

Salina Regional Health Center is an accredited Chest Pain Center by the American College of Cardiology, providing early, accurate, and life-saving diagnoses, as well as procedures such as bypass surgery, stents and angioplasty; TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement); treatment for atrial fibrillation with the minimally invasive WATCHMAN procedure; and cardiac rehabilitation.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center – Dr. David Battin, left, receives the Trailblazer Award from Dr. Rakesh Gopinathannair, Kansas ACC chapter president, during the Kansas ACC Cardiovascular Symposium in Olathe on Saturday, Oct. 25.