Salina Businessman Announced as New Lt. Governor of Kansas

A Salina businessman is the new Lt. Governor of Kansas. Governor Jeff Colyer on Tuesday night announced Tracey Mann as his Lt. Governor.

Colyer said “I am proud to introduce the new Lt. Governor of Kansas, Tracey Mann of Salina. Tracey has been a leader on economic development and rural issues in Kansas for years, and I am excited to bring those skills to our team. Tracey truly knows what it means to listen, serve and lead.”

Mann, a Salina businessman, unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress in 2010 as a Republican against Tim Huelskamp.

Mann will officially be sworn into office on Wednesday afternoon in Topeka.