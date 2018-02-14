Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 34 °

Salina Businessman Announced as New Lt. Governor of Kansas

Todd PittengerFebruary 13, 2018

A Salina businessman is the new Lt. Governor of Kansas. Governor Jeff Colyer on Tuesday night announced Tracey Mann as his Lt. Governor.

Colyer said “I am proud to introduce the new Lt. Governor of Kansas, Tracey Mann of Salina. Tracey has been a leader on economic development and rural issues in Kansas for years, and I am excited to bring those skills to our team. Tracey truly knows what it means to listen, serve and lead.”

Mann, a Salina businessman, unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress in  2010 as a Republican against Tim Huelskamp.

Mann will officially be sworn into office on Wednesday afternoon in Topeka.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Minneapolis Blows Out Republic Coun...

Minneapolis dropped a season-high 66 points at home to blowout Republic County, 66-51, on Tuesday ni...

February 14, 2018 Comments

Cowboys Upset #8 Hays on the Road

Sports News

February 13, 2018

Andrews Named South Middle School A...

Kansas News

February 13, 2018

Salina Woman Guilty of Mistreatment...

Kansas News

February 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Andrews Named South Middl...
February 13, 2018Comments
Salina Woman Guilty of Mi...
February 13, 2018Comments
Plunging Off The Deep End
February 13, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Heaters and Carpet Stolen
February 13, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO