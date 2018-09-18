Salina, KS

Salina Business Hall of Fame New Members

KSAL StaffSeptember 18, 2018

The Salina Business Hall of fame is getting three new members.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, three prominent Salina business persons have been selected to be inducted into the 2018 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame.    They are:

  • Milton Stiefel, former owner of Stiefel Department Store (Historic Category, 1926-1975)
  • Mel and Marge Bergkamp, founders owners of Bergkamp, Inc.(Contemporary Category 1976-present)

The induction ceremony will be held Wednesday, October 31, noon-1:30pm, at the Salina Country Club.  Kansas Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann, will be the featured speaker.

The Salina Business Hall of Fame was established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005.  Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.

Each inductee will be recognized with a commemorative plaque.  In addition, plaques honoring each inductee will be displayed at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash.  A biography of each inductee will be printed and distributed at the luncheon.

“The Salina Business Hall of Fame offers a great opportunity to honor and recognize business people who have had a tremendous, lasting impact on the Salina community,” stated Don Weiser, Chamber President and CEO.  “It’s our way of saying thank you and recognizing the men and women who have helped make Salina the great community it is today.”

Past inductees include:   (Pioneer) Henry David Lee, Alexander Campbell, Oscar Seitz and Winfield Watson, Benjamin Aaron Litowich;  William R. Geis, William A. Phillips, Thomas Watson Roach, Charles R. Underwood, Frank Hageman, Heerman H. Sudendorf, and Arthur M. Claflin (Historic) Ward A. Marshall, William Henry Graves, John J. Vanier, M.J. Kennedy, Milton Morrison, Charles W. Shaver, C. William “Bill” Exline, Murray Wilson, Ralph E. Reitz, S. Dean Evans, Sr., Whitley Austin, Ben Sellers, George L. Frisbie, Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn, Baalis Kyger Smoot, Robert J. Laubengayer, and Dan Bolen  (Contemporary) Alfred P.G. Schwan, Charlie Walker, Roy Applequist, Lee Young, Paul E. Junk, Jack Vanier, James R. Allen, Richard E. Brown, Karl Stutterheim, Mike Berkley, Charles E. Stevens, Jr., Thomas Pestinger, Sidney A. Reitz, and Timothy M. Rogers.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $20 per person and can be purchased by calling the Chamber office, 827-9301, emailing [email protected], or online by going to the Chamber’s home page at www.salinakansas.org.

 

 Milton Stiefel

 

 Mel and Marge Bergkamp

 

 

 

 

 

