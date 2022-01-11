Salina, KS

Salina Business Damaged

KSAL StaffJanuary 11, 2022

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a Salina business.

According Captain Paul Forrester, officers watched video surveillance of a white male who apparently tried to break into Ponton Construction located in the 1300 block of Armory Road on Saturday around 5:30am.

Police say the 6-foot male who was dressed in an army style jacket tried to break a window two times with a limestone rock that was near the entrance.

The suspect then dented the door by trying to force it open. He did not gain entry to the building but did cause $600 in damage.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

