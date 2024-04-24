Garmin Avionics Service Center Coming to Salina

A Salina business will be the newest Garmin International Avionics Service Center

Hangar H626 at the Salina Regional Airport has been leased to 1 Vision Aviation, marking the beginning of a partnership with Garmin International. The 42,940 square feet hangar will become the newest Garmin International avionics installation and service center. The center will be open for business by July 1st.

The Airport Authority board of directors unanimously approved the H626 lease with 1 Vision during an April 24 special board meeting. Airport Authority board chair Stephanie Carlin commented that “this morning’s action highlights how local businesses can partner with a global company to create new jobs for the Salina community.”

The newly remodeled hangar that was originally built for use during World War II for Boeing B-29 Superfortress maintenance, will house space used by 1 Vision, where specially trained technicians will install and retrofit aircraft with Garmin avionics.

“Now it’s a state-of-the-art MRO (maintenance repair and overhaul) facility identified for high-end avionics installation and service,” said Tim Rogers executive director of the Salina Airport Authority.

“It means 1 Vision can install and service Garmin avionics packages,” said 1 Vision owner and CEO Jim Sponder.

While aircraft from small single engine planes to business jets are in Salina for Garmin avionics upgrades, 1 Vision airframe and power plant mechanics can perform other maintenance, paint services, and refurbish interiors. “It’ll be a one-stop shop for aircraft owners” Sponder said.

The Garmin project will initially create six new jobs at 1 Vision. Hopes are to add more technicians as business grows. 1 Vision already has Garmin trained and certified technicians on staff.

“Each avionics upgrade involves multiple aircraft systems that affect the safety of flight,” Rogers said. “Garmin is the global leader for avionics upgrades and solutions for general aviation, business, vertical lift, government, and defense aircraft.”

Hangar H626 is also the home base for the Airport Authority’s new Aviation Innovation Maintenance (AIM) Center at SLN. The Garmin partnership will enhance AIM Center student training. “It will provide a unique opportunity to give AIM Center students hands-on experience with aircraft electrical systems and avionics — which is part of the AIM Center curriculum,” Rogers said.

The Hangar H626 remodeling project cost $6.5 million, which included $500,000 for the AIM Center classroom and shops.

“This was all made possible because of the Salina Airport Authority’s commitment to rehabilitate older hangars and provide updated, state of the art hangars ready for new MRO work and jobs,” Rogers said.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting is being planned for mid-July. The event will be attended by officials from Garmin, 1 Vision, local civic leaders, State of Kansas official and members of the Kansas Congressional delegation,” Rogers said.