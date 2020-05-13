Salina Bus Manufacturer Sold

A specialty bus manufacturer which has an operation in Salina has been sold.

According to a media release, REV Group, Inc. a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands, has completed the sale of its shuttle bus businesses to Forest River. The sale includes Champion Bus in Imlay City, Michigan and ElDorado National in Salina.

Originally located in Minneapolis, Kansas, ElDorado relocated to Salina in 1988 and moved into its current facility in 2001.

The two manufacturers produce shuttle bus brands which include Champion Bus, Federal Coach, World Trans, Krystal Coach, ElDorado and Goshen Coach.

Industry publication Metro Magazine quoted a media release from David Wright of Forest River.”We are excited to welcome Champion Bus and ElDorado to Forest River. Both organizations have built a history of integrity, quality, and innovation and enjoy an excellent reputation in our industry today, As we navigate these challenging times, the addition of these historic and iconic brands to the Forest River family enhance our ability to provide products and a customer experience that is second to none. We look forward to working with our dealer partners as we better position Forest River’s shuttle bus divisions for the future.”