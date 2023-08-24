Salina Broadcaster Named to Hall Fame

A former KSAL News Director is among four broadcasters selected to be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

The 2023 hall of fame class includes Topeka broadcaster Mike Manns, Wichita Broadcaster Dale Morrell, K State Professor Ian Punnett, and Salina broadcaster Randy Picking.

The KAB Hall of Fame Award is the highest honor bestowed upon an individual by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Recipients of the KAB Hall of Fame Award are individuals who have attained positions of national prominence in the industry or its allied fields, have been majors contributor to the growth and welfare of radio and television in Kansas or nationally, and have been exemplary stewards of broadcasting.