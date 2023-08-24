Salina Broadcaster Named to Hall Fame

A former KSAL News Director is among four broadcasters selected to be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
The 2023 hall of fame class includes Topeka broadcaster Mike Manns, Wichita Broadcaster Dale Morrell, K State Professor Ian Punnett, and Salina broadcaster Randy Picking.
The KAB Hall of Fame Award is the highest honor bestowed upon an individual by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Recipients of the KAB Hall of Fame Award are individuals who have attained positions of national prominence in the industry or its allied fields, have been majors contributor to the growth and welfare of radio and television in Kansas or nationally, and have been exemplary stewards of broadcasting.
Randy Picking began his radio career in January of 1976 when he kept stats and provided color commentary for KSAL sports. He spent so much time watching and learning from announcers at KSAL/KYEZ, that he was offered a paying part-time job as a tape changer and recorded weather updates for KYEZ to limit his hours at the station in 1977.
Randy’s first full time job was the 6pm‐midnight announcer at KSAL in 1980 and became the operations manager at KYEZ in 1981. Randy has been an announcer, news reporter, news director, public service director, sales representative, storm chaser, and talk show co‐host.
Randy’s career has taken him to the following stations, KSAL, KYEZ, KABI, KSAJ, KFRM, KSKG, and KINA. After retiring at the end of 2019, Randy returned to radio to co‐host KINA’s “Coffee Talk” with Jerry Hinrikus, who is also a KAB Hall of Famer, in November of 2022.
All four will be honored at KAB Hall of Fame dinner on October 22nd.
