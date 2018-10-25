Salina, KS

Salina Boy Hit By B.B. Gun Fire

Jeremy BohnOctober 25, 2018

Salina Police are looking for an older red car, possibly a Pontiac, after two B.B gun incidents that police believe are related.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the first incident happened at 2 a.m. on Wednesday when a 24-year-old Salina woman was walking outside of her home in the 1200 block of Crescent Dr. when a red, older model, Pontiac drove by and shot out of the window with a B.B. gun.

The shot missed the woman, but hit a window on her home. The woman’s landlord says that the damage is $200.

Forrester says that then at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, a 12-year-old Salina boy walking eastbound in the 200 block of E. Wayne when a red, older, four-door passenger car driving westbound on Wayne shot out the window with a B.B. gun and struck the boy in the leg.

The boy was not seriously injured, though he had a welt on his leg where the shot hit. The boy describes the car as having a faded, rear passenger’s side door.

Authorities believe the two incidents are related. There are no suspects at this time.

 

