Salina Based Bank Banks Opens Wichita Location

A Salina-based bank is expanding. The Bennington State Bank is celebrating the opening of its newest banking location located in Wichita. The branch is located at 3954 N Ridge Road.

According to the bank, the new full-service banking location is now open, offering in-person banking, drive-thru banking and a 24-hour ATM. The banking center is located in the new Estancia Business Development on Ridge Road.

Customers are welcomed in the lobby Monday through Friday from 9:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M., and the drivethru from 7:30 A.M.- 5:30 P.M. ATM services are available anytime.

“This location allows us to strengthen our relationships in the Wichita area as well as build new relationships,” said Darren Gragg, BSB President and CEO. “We are passionate about expanding our reach, serving more customers, and investing in the communities we serve. We will always be the local bank where you are treated like family.”

Join the bank at their new location on Wednesday, April 13th for a Grand Opening Happy Hour Celebration and Wichita Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. BSB will offer open house refreshments all day, with Shaken or Stirred Bar and local food vendors on site from 3:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Ribbon Cutting

Ceremony will be held at 2:30 P.M. The celebration is open to the public.

Wichita is The Bennington State Bank’s ninth full-service banking location in Kansas. As a full-service banking location, the Wichita BSB offers in-branch services for personal and business banking needs, as well as online and digital solutions. BSB takes pride in being able to offer the personalized care and service of a community-focused hometown bank paired with leading edge banking technology found at larger banks.

Brandon Knowles is the Wichita Market President. Knowles is a Kansas native and has deep roots in the Wichita area. “BSB has an impeccable 135 year history of creating personal banking relationships with clients through integrity and trust. I am proud to be a part of bringing those values and resources to Wichita,” said Knowles.

“We take pride in being the bank you can trust and always putting customers first,” said Burke Matthews, BSB President Emeritus.

For more information about this and other Bennington State Bank locations, please visit bsbks.com/locations.

Photo courtesy Bennington St Bank